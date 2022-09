SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may fall into a range of $6.52-1/2 to $6.59-3/4 per bushel, as it has broken a support at $6.66-3/4 and a rising trendline.

The break confirmed a reversal of the uptrend from $5.61-3/4.

A projection analysis suggests a target zone of $6.52-1/2 to $6.59-3/4 while a retracement analysis indicates a lower target of $6.46-3/4.

Corn, soybeans firm on slower US harvest; wheat gains 1%

A break above $6.66-3/4 could lead to a gain into $6.71-3/4 to $6.76-1/4 range.