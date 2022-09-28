KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 26.362 billion and the number of lots traded at 18,811. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 13.774 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 5.415 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.430 billion), Crude (PKR 2.034 billion), DJ (PKR 1.092 billion), Silver (PKR 649.395 million), Natural Gas (PKR 426.687 million), Platinum (PKR 225.758 million), SP500 (PKR 185.508 million), Copper (PKR 84.936 million), Brent (PKR 24.986 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 18.719 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.168 million were traded.

