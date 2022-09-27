AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.75%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.22%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.82%)
FCCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GTECH 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.36%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
OGDC 74.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
PAEL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.44%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.76%)
TREET 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
TRG 128.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.42%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 15.6 (0.38%)
BR30 15,667 Increased By 171.5 (1.11%)
KSE100 41,317 Increased By 165.5 (0.4%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls further on weaker rival oils

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 12:14pm
Follow us

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures racked up a fourth session of losses on Tuesday, hit by prices of rival Dalian oils and overnight movements in crude oil.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.64% to 3,483 ringgit ($755.53) a tonne by the midday break, shedding about 10.5% in the past four sessions.

Palm prices were weighed down on Tuesday by negative global factors such as the overnight drop in crude oil prices and declines in rival oils on the Dalian exchange, a trader in Kuala Lumpur said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.44%, while its palm oil contract dropped 3.71%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were trading 0.16% higher.

Oil prices fell to nine-month lows overnight, pressured by a strengthening dollar and fears of a recession, but rebounded on Tuesday on indication that OPEC+ may enact output cut to avoid a further collapse in prices.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market, while weaker crude oil makes palm less attractive for biofuel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil falls

Last Friday, industry analyst Dorab Mistry said Malaysian palm oil prices were seen plunging to 2,500 ringgit by the end of December, weighed down by improving production, demand destruction and a slowdown in major economies.

Positive export data from cargo surveyors helped palm oil cap its losses on Tuesday, the trader said.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Sept. 1-25 rose 20.9% from the same period in August, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said over the weekend, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri said exports increased 18.6%.

Palm oil may retest a support at 3,427 ringgit per tonne, as it has pierced below the Sept. 8 low of 3,481 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm falls further on weaker rival oils

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories