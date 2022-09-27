AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.75%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.22%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.82%)
FCCL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
GTECH 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.36%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
OGDC 74.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.32%)
PAEL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.44%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.76%)
TREET 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
TRG 128.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.42%)
UNITY 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,140 Increased By 14.9 (0.36%)
BR30 15,659 Increased By 164.1 (1.06%)
KSE100 41,312 Increased By 160.3 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,475 Increased By 55.1 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper falls on weak growth outlook

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 12:06pm
Follow us

Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as a low appetite for risky assets amid fears of weakening global economic growth weighed on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.2% to $7,330 a tonne by 0329 GMT, while the most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.3% to 60,910 yuan ($8,502.59) a tonne.

As global central banks hiked interest rates to curb sticky inflation, the world economic growth outlook weakened and threatened demand for metals and hurt risk sentiment.

LME copper inventories rose to 129,000 tonnes, their highest since Aug. 15.

China’s top copper smelters lifted their floor treatment and refining charges for the fourth quarter of 2022 to a five-year high, as rising concentrate supply is expected to outpace the expansion in smelting capacity.

Grim demand outlook pushes copper prices to 2-month low

However, inventories of copper in China bonded warehouses continued to deplete and were last at a record low of 81,800 tonnes.

LME aluminium fell 0.3% to $2,134 a tonne, while lead rose 0.4% to $1,762 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium declined 1.2% to 18,170 yuan a tonne, nickel was down 2.7% to 183,650 yuan a tonne, zinc decreased 1% to 24,235 yuan a tonne while tin rose 3.5% to 177,320 yuan a tonne.

Copper prices

Comments

1000 characters

Copper falls on weak growth outlook

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories