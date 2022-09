SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may test a resistance at $6.71-3/4 per bushel, as it has found a support at $6.64-1/4. The support is strengthened by a similar one established by a rising trendline.

Corn is expected to bounce towards the $6.71-3/4 to $6.76-1/4 range, or at least hover above $6.64-1/4 for one or two days.

CBOT corn may fall into $6.59-3/4 to $6.64-1/4 range

A break below $6.64-1/4 may open the way towards $6.52-1/2 to $6.59-3/4 range.