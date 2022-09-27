Hong Kong stocks eke out small gains by close

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished on a marginally positive note Tuesday as bargain-buying helped stabilise the market after big losses suffered in recent weeks, though recession fears continue to weigh on the mood.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 5.17 points to 17,860.31.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.40 percent, or 42.64 points, to 3,093.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 2.07 percent, or 40.40 points, to 1,989.40.