AGL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.75%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.22%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.82%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
GTECH 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.36%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.61%)
OGDC 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.34%)
PAEL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.44%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.19%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.87%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 128.77 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.47%)
UNITY 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 15.8 (0.38%)
BR30 15,666 Increased By 171.1 (1.1%)
KSE100 41,321 Increased By 169.2 (0.41%)
KSE30 15,480 Increased By 60.3 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks eke out small gains by close

AFP Published September 27, 2022 Updated September 27, 2022 01:51pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished on a marginally positive note Tuesday as bargain-buying helped stabilise the market after big losses suffered in recent weeks, though recession fears continue to weigh on the mood.

Hong Kong stocks end with more losses

The Hang Seng Index inched up 5.17 points to 17,860.31.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.40 percent, or 42.64 points, to 3,093.86, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange jumped 2.07 percent, or 40.40 points, to 1,989.40.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks eke out small gains by close

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee registers another gain

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Oil rises as focus turns to possible supply cuts

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Read more stories