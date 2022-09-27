AGL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 77.60 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.54%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
CNERGY 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.54%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.96%)
EPCL 55.49 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.47%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.4%)
FFL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.52%)
FLYNG 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.56%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.98%)
GGL 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.82%)
GTECH 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.62%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.87%)
KEL 2.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.5%)
MLCF 28.08 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (4%)
OGDC 73.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
PAEL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
PIBTL 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.88%)
PRL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.88%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.88%)
TPL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.29%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
TRG 126.90 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (9.49%)
UNITY 23.06 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (5.78%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.59%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 86.6 (2.14%)
BR30 15,495 Increased By 511.5 (3.41%)
KSE100 41,152 Increased By 531.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 206.9 (1.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices plunge by Rs 6,800 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday nosedived on the local market, traders said. The prices plunged by Rs 6,800 to Rs...
Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2022 04:06am
Follow us

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday nosedived on the local market, traders said. The prices plunged by Rs 6,800 to Rs 143,300 per tola and Rs 5,829 to Rs 122,857 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $ 1,640 per ounce. Silver was available for Rs 1,570 per tola and Rs 1,346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Gold Prices gold rates Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices plunge by Rs 6,800 per tola

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

PSX digitizes listing process through ‘PRIDE’

SECP empowered to take action against ‘digital lenders’

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

Two majors among six martyred in copter crash in Balochistan

Read more stories