Gold prices plunge by Rs 6,800 per tola

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday nosedived on the local market, traders said. The prices plunged by Rs 6,800 to Rs 143,300 per tola and Rs 5,829 to Rs 122,857 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $ 1,640 per ounce. Silver was available for Rs 1,570 per tola and Rs 1,346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

