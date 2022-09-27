Palm slumps to 15-month low

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third day on Monday to hit their lowest in 15 months, after a leading industry analyst warned that prices would plunge by more than 30% by the end of this year due to ample supply and weaker demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 5.09% to 3,546 ringgit ($770.70) per tonne by the end of the afternoon session.

It fell as much as 8.16% earlier in the session, hitting the lowest since June 28, 2021. The contract lost 8.87% over the last three trading days.

Malaysian palm oil prices will plunge to 2,500 ringgit by the end of December, weighed down by improving production, demand destruction and a slowdown in major economies, leading analyst Dorab Mistry said on Friday.