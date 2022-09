SINGAPORE: LME copper is expected to revisit its July 15 low of $6,955 this week, as suggested by a bearish wedge.

The pattern has been confirmed.

The current drop is considered as a continuation of the downtrend from $10,845.

Copper slumps as rising interest rates heighten demand fears

Based on this assumption, the drop could extend far below $6,955.

Resistance is at $7,476, a break above which may lead to a gain into $7,637-$7,797 range.