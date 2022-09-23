AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.55%)
AVN 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.88%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.71%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
GGGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.98%)
OGDC 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
PAEL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.33%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
WAVES 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,086 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.22%)
BR30 15,314 Increased By 87.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 40,876 Decreased By -52 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,349 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.37-1/4

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 12:03pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may test a support at $14.37-1/4 per bushel, a break below may open the way towards $14.03-1/4 to $14.22 range.

The contract is riding on a wave c, the third wave of a correction from the Sept. 13 high of $15.08-3/4.

This wave is capable of travelling into $14.22 to $14.52-1/4 range.

The uptrend may resume upon the completion of the wave c, as a bigger wave (C) from $13.56 looks incomplete, which may eventually travel to $15.54-1/2.

Resistance is at $14.71, a break above may lead to a gain into a zone of $14.84 to $15.01-1/2.

China’s soybean imports from Brazil plunge in August

On the daily chart, the contract is falling towards $14.36-1/2, after its failure to break a resistance at $14.71-1/2 again.

A projection analysis on the downtrend from $15.08-3/4 offers a bearish outlook, as the trend is closely related to the preceding downtrend from the June 9 high of $15.84-3/4.

soybean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may test support at $14.37-1/4

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

IMF has indicated easing programme conditions after floods: Miftah Ismail

3 million children on verge of malnutrition: PM Shehbaz

Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

Indian Rupee hits record low, traders point to RBI intervention

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

Read more stories