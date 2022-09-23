AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
AVN 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.75%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
EPCL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.71%)
FCCL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
OGDC 74.68 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.92%)
PAEL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 124.70 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (3.83%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.48%)
BR100 4,090 Decreased By -5.5 (-0.13%)
BR30 15,317 Increased By 90.6 (0.6%)
KSE100 40,900 Decreased By -28.4 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,363 Increased By 7.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yen propped up after intervention, dollar powers through

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 10:56am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The yen was on track for its first weekly gain in more than a month on Friday after Japanese authorities intervened in foreign exchange markets for the first time since 1998, while a towering dollar kept other currencies pinned near multi-year lows.

The yen was up about 0.1% to 142.24 per dollar in early Asian trade, though trading was thin with Japan on a public holiday.

The yen rallied more than 1% and hit a session-low of 140.31 on Thursday, on news Japan had bought yen to defend its battered currency.

The move, which occurred in late Asia hours, came after the Bank of Japan stuck with its ultra-low interest rates, which saw the yen falling to a new 24-year low and sliding past 145 per dollar in the aftermath.

“Given that (the BOJ) runs against the grain of rising interest rates, in order to have any chance of success, they’re going to have to be in this for the long haul,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

“My sense is that the law of diminishing returns will set in, as far as intervention is concerned.”

Japan intervenes in FX market to stem yen falls after BOJ keeps super-low rates

Meanwhile, sterling gained 0.05% to $1.12645, but remained not far off its fresh 37-year low of $1.1213 hit in the previous session and little helped by a 50 basis point rate hike by the Bank of England overnight.

The euro, Aussie and kiwi were likewise languishing near fresh lows on Friday in the face of a surging greenback, which has received a boost from a very hawkish Federal Reserve and rising Treasury yields that kept the dollar in demand.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit an 11-year high of 3.718% overnight, while two-year yields remained well above 4% and last stood at 4.1223%.

“Ironically, I do think that the rise in US Treasury yields overnight, particularly the 10-year area, is a direct result of the view that the Bank of Japan is going to have to be selling Treasuries, to supply the dollars in order to intervene outside of dollar/yen, it will make the dollar even more attractive against other currencies,” said Attrill.

The US dollar index firmed to 111.27, hovering near a two-decade high of 111.81 hit in the previous session, and is on track for a weekly gain of 1.5%.

The euro was marginally up by 0.02% to $0.9836, having fallen to a new 20-year trough of $0.9807 overnight.

Flash September purchasing managers’ indexes for the euro zone, the UK and the United States are due later on Friday, which will provide a better overview of the darkening global outlook.

The Aussie gained 0.11% to $0.6649, while the kiwi was 0.05% higher at $0.5849, both nursing losses after falling to their lowest levels since 2020 in the previous session.

US dollar Japanese Yen

Comments

1000 characters

Yen propped up after intervention, dollar powers through

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

Read more stories