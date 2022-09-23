KARACHI: On Wednes-day at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 30.169 billion and the number of lots traded at 25,282. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.137 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.700 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 4.964 billion), Crude (PKR 2.773 billion), DJ (PKR 2.716 billion), Silver (PKR 1.384 billion), Platinum (PKR 855.364 million), SP500 (PKR 276.624 million), Natural Gas (PKR 188.089 million), Brent (PKR 102.526 million).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022