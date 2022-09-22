AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.19%)
ANL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.66%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.88%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.24%)
EFERT 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.92%)
EPCL 54.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.78%)
FCCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
FFL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
FLYNG 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.62%)
GGGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
GGL 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.7%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.12%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.06%)
MLCF 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.96%)
OGDC 71.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.53%)
PAEL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
PRL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.47%)
TPL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.98%)
TREET 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.5%)
TRG 115.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.79%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.53%)
WAVES 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,029 Decreased By -56.2 (-1.38%)
BR30 14,812 Decreased By -185.5 (-1.24%)
KSE100 40,441 Decreased By -524.2 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,144 Decreased By -192.3 (-1.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean won tumbles after Fed hike despite official warnings

Reuters Published September 22, 2022 Updated September 22, 2022 12:54pm
Follow us

SEOUL: South Korea’s won fell more than 1% on Thursday, ending below a key psychological level for the first time in 13-1/2 years, as the US Federal Reserve continued to aggressively raise interest rates, pressuring emerging market currencies.

Defying official warnings from policymakers in Seoul against sharp currency moves, the won fell as much as 1.4% at one point.

It ended down 1.1% at 1,409.7 per dollar, marking the first time it ended weaker than the 1,400-won level since mid-March 2009.

Every 100-won mark is considered psychologically important in South Korea.

Selling intensified despite warnings of action by both the finance ministry and the central bank against excessive currency movements and media reports that the authorities were seeking to introduce measures to ease dollar demand in the local market.

The won’s fall came mainly as the US dollar surged to a fresh two-decade high overnight after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 75 basis points and signalled more large increases to come.

The South Korean currency has now lost more than 15% of its value against the dollar so far this year mainly on greenback strength but also due to a deteriorating trade balance, making it one of the worst performers among its peers.

The finance minister vowed at a meeting of officials early on Thursday to introduce measures to ease pressure on the won, while local media reported the central bank and the national pension fund could form a currency swap.

Dollar hits two-decade high on Fed outlook; yen falls after BOJ

He did not elaborate. Local media reported late on Wednesday that the central bank and national pension fund were considering forming a currency swap so that the pension fund can meet some of its dollar demand without buying in the market.

Both the Bank of Korea and the National Pension Service declined to comment on the reports.

Later in the day, Yonhap news agency quoted a senior presidential official as saying in New York that US and South Korean leaders have agreed to examine cooperation for financial stability in South Korea, including a bilateral currency swap.

South Korea’s won

Comments

1000 characters

South Korean won tumbles after Fed hike despite official warnings

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee seen largely stable against US dollar

Net FDI falls over 26% in first two months of FY23

Disease, malnutrition threaten to raise Pakistan flood toll: UN

Jul-Aug CAD shrinks 19pc YoY

Oil rises as supply fears overtake recession worries

Banned items that landed till Aug 18th: ECC takes step to clear consignments stuck at ports

Ministry for allowing TCP to award wheat import contract

Last phase of G20 DSSI: Pakistan, Japan agree on $160m debt deferral

Embezzlement incident: Airports directed to establish customs currency declaration counters before ASF’s

Plant may be available for 10 more years: Kapco steps up efforts for renewal of its PPA

Read more stories