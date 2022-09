KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Thursday from a one-week high scaled in the previous session, as investors fretted aggressive monetary policy tightening would slow global economic growth and dampen demand for commodities.

Palm oil reverses early gains

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 64 ringgit, or 1.65%, to 3,823 ringgit ($836.91) in early trade, after jumping 4% in the previous session.