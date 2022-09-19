AGL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.85%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-6.1%)
FCCL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FFL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
GTECH 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.65%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.71%)
OGDC 77.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.5%)
PAEL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.49%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
PRL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.71%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.99%)
TREET 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 117.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.94%)
UNITY 21.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,154 Decreased By -31.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 15,454 Decreased By -164.4 (-1.05%)
KSE100 41,521 Decreased By -158.9 (-0.38%)
KSE30 15,603 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat drops as strong dollar, recession fears weigh

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2022 06:01pm
Follow us

HAMBURG: Chicago wheat fell on Monday as the strong dollar threatened to hamper U.S. exports while expected increases in interest rates raise the prospect of world recession cutting demand.

Continued Ukrainian grain export shipments into world markets also burdened. Soybeans were underpinned by hopes of more Chinese buying and firm soymeal.

Chicago Board of Trade most active wheat fell 1.7% to $8.44-1/4 a bushel at 1206 GMT.

Soybeans rose 0.3% to $14.53 a bushel, corn fell 0.3% to $6.75-1/4 a bushel.

Equities and crude oil fell and the dollar firmed on Monday ahead of central bank meetings in the U.S. and elsewhere which could see borrowing costs rise globally.

“Wheat is seeing downward pressure today from the stronger dollar which will burden U.S. exports at a time Russian wheat is looking cheap in world markets,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. “Fears central banks will increase interest rates and cause a world recession, so cutting demand, is also hitting wheat and the rest of the grains and soy complex today.”

Wheat price jumps by Rs10 per kg

“Russian wheat is currently looking a very low price and the forecasts today of a larger Russian harvest could mean more supplies are available if exports can take place in the face of the war disruption. Large volumes of Ukrainian corn are still coming onto the world market which is taking demand from other suppliers.”

Some 165 ships with 3.7 million tonnes of agricultural products have left Ukraine in the safe shipping channel. Another ship chartered by the United Nations World Food Programme left Ukraine with around 30,000 tonnes of wheat for Ethiopia.

Russian consultancy IKAR raised its forecast of Russia’s 2022 wheat crop by 2 million tonnes.

“Soybeans are seeing support from hopes of more Chinese import demand and strength in soymeal prices today,” Ammermann said. But soybeans are also burdened by the recession fears today.“

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat drops as strong dollar, recession fears weigh

Rupee inches close to historic low, settles at 237.91 against US dollar

Oil falls more than 2% on demand fears and strong dollar

IHC orders dismissal of terrorism charges against Imran Khan

Inflation in Pakistan expected to be over 26% in September: report

Terror case registered against PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

Sombre pageantry as funeral begins for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth

China thanks Pakistan army for providing safe, secure environent to CPEC

OGDC says gas reserves discovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Govt to start vaccinating children aged 5 to 11

In Karachi: Candle factory fire extinguished, cooling process underway

Read more stories