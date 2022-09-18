Gold prices increase

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday closed upward on the local market, traders said.

They gained an increase of Rs1200 to Rs156200 per tola and Rs1028 to Rs133916 per 10 grams.

On the world market, prices of the yellow metal were quoted for $1675 per ounce.

Silver was traded for Rs1570 per tola and Rs1346.02 per 10 grams, traders said.

