AGL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.24%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.76%)
EPCL 59.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
GGGL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.82%)
GGL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.68%)
GTECH 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.81%)
KEL 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.29 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.24%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.82%)
PRL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
TELE 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
TPL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 19.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.22%)
TREET 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
TRG 116.80 Increased By ▲ 6.89 (6.27%)
UNITY 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.4%)
WAVES 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 8.5 (0.2%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 203.2 (1.32%)
KSE100 41,679 Decreased By -92.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,648 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.23%)
Sep 18, 2022
Iron ore declines

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2022
MANILA: Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Friday, and were on track for weekly losses, after data showed China’s property sector contracted further in August, with a seasonal demand boost usually seen beginning September not yet in sight.

Property investment last month in the world’s top steel producer fell at the fastest pace since December 2021, according to Reuters calculations based on official data. New home prices fell 1.3% year-on-year, the fastest pace since August 2015.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 1.9% lower at 710.50 yuan ($101.38) a tonne.

It was down 0.6% this week. On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient’s benchmark October iron ore slumped 2% to $98.65 a tonne, trading below $100 for the first time this week. Friday’s data sapped market confidence that had propped up China’s ferrous complex in recent days, underpinned by the government’s intensified efforts to support the ailing property sector. Other steelmaking inputs also retreated, with Dalian coking coal and coke down 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively, as traders shrugged off China’s faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales in August.

