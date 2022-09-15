AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.66%)
EPCL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FFL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.19%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.64%)
KEL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.95%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.4%)
MLCF 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
PAEL 16.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.92%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PRL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.65%)
TELE 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.29%)
TREET 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
TRG 109.91 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.9%)
UNITY 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,177 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,415 Increased By 18.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 41,772 Decreased By -239.7 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,685 Decreased By -72.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm dips as stocks rise, Malaysia raises effective export tax

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2022 04:40pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second straight session on Thursday as stocks rose, while the world’s second largest producer raised effective export tax even as larger rival Indonesia lowered it.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 112 ringgit, or 2.9%, to 3,744 ringgit ($825.94) a tonne.

Palm has risen nearly 4.2% this week after two straight weekly declines. Malaysia’s financial markets will be closed on Friday for a national holiday.

Malaysia maintained its October export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, which in effect increases the payable tax, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

Meanwhile, Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price for the Sept. 16 to 30 period at $846.32 per tonne, a Trade Ministry regulation showed, down from $929.66 per tonne for the first half of the month.

Palm oil snaps 3-day rally on inflation jitters

The contract has also been under pressure due to high stocks in both Indonesia and Malaysia, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm oil needs to maintain its wider discount over competing soy oil and sun oil to attract buying and, therefore, any price recovery has been met with renewed selling pressure, he added.

Indonesia’s end-July stocks were at 5.91 million tonnes, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) said. Stock were higher than usual despite easing from June’s 6.69 million tonnes.

Capping losses, exports of Malaysian palm oil products for September 1-15 rose between 19% and 24% during Aug. 1 to 15, cargo surveyors said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.5%, while its palm oil contract eased 1.3%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm dips as stocks rise, Malaysia raises effective export tax

Woeful run continues: Rupee settles at 235.88 against US dollar

SCO meet: PM Shehbaz meets Putin in Uzbekistan

Pakistan’s oil, gas production dips amid flash floods

Oil falls on demand concerns, strong dollar

IHC grants bail to PTI's Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

Month-on-month: food, oil imports post double-digit growth in August

England cricketers arrive for first Pakistan tour since 2005

Israel army kills Palestinian teen: medical sources

Economists list factors behind pressure on PKR

Domestic power consumers: Minister defends withdrawal of slab benefit

Read more stories