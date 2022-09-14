AGL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.02%)
ANL 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
AVN 76.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
EPCL 58.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
FFL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FLYNG 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
GGGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
GTECH 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
OGDC 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
PAEL 16.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
PIBTL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.45%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
TPL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 18.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
TRG 96.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.62%)
UNITY 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.19%)
WAVES 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,206 Increased By 14.3 (0.34%)
BR30 15,219 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
KSE100 42,001 Increased By 139.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,723 Increased By 60.6 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm surges nearly 6pc

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2022 04:45am
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose nearly 6% on Tuesday, tracking gains in rival soyoil on bleak forecast for US soybean harvest, while strong demand from key buyer India provided an added boost.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange extended gains to a third straight session, rising 217 ringgit, or 5.89%, to 3,900 ringgit ($865.51) a tonne, its highest daily rise in more than 6 weeks.

India’s palm oil imports in August jumped 87% from a month ago to the highest level in 11 months as a sharp drop in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

Demand from India, the world’s biggest vegetable oil consumer, is expected to ramp up this month ahead of the festive season in October.

Exports during Sept. 1 to 10 rose between 9.3% and 25.5% from the same period in August, cargo surveyors said.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at end-August climbed to their highest in 33 months, as output rose with peak production season getting underway, palm oil board data showed on Monday.

Production is expected to keep rising in September and may push inventories 9.2% higher to 2.29 million tonnes, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

CGS-CIMB Research projected crude palm oil prices to trade in the 3,500-4,500 ringgit per tonne range due to tougher competition from top producer Indonesia, although palm’s high discount against soyoil will encourage demand.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 1.9%, extending overnight gains after the US Agriculture Department said soybean supplies will fall to seven-year lows as hot and dry weather during August in western growing areas hits harvest potential.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 3%, while its palm oil contract gained 3.2%.

Palm Oil palm oil rates Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm surges nearly 6pc

Govt likely to revise RLNG tariff of $6.5/MMBTU

DISCOS: PD directed to carry out evaluation of assets by reputed firm

Catastrophes could become commonplace

Cotton crop: Aptma estimates $1.5bn production losses

IPU chief urges developed states to help Pakistan

IMF eyes expanded access to emergency aid for food shocks

Hike in prices of 10 medicines: Cabinet rejects health ministry’s summary

No restrictions on raw materials’ import: SBP

Schemes covering duty, tax remission: FBR unveils list of 854 active manufacturers

Army chief’s appointment should be based on merit: Imran Khan

Read more stories