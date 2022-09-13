AGL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
ANL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
AVN 76.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
EFERT 80.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.66%)
EPCL 58.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
GTECH 8.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
MLCF 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
TPL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.39%)
TREET 24.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 95.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.32%)
UNITY 21.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 15,204 Decreased By -45.2 (-0.3%)
KSE100 41,940 Increased By 78 (0.19%)
KSE30 15,706 Increased By 42.9 (0.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.96-3/4

Reuters Published 13 Sep, 2022 10:42am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean November contract may test a resistance at $14.96-3/4, a break above may lead to a gain into $15.04-1/4 to $15.14-1/2 range.

The big surge of the price on Monday confirms a wave (C) from $13.73, which is expected to travel into a wide range of $14.96-3/4 to $15.73-1/2. Based on its strong momentum, the wave (C) is unlikely to end around $14.96-3/4.

Instead, it may extend a lot to $15.73-1/2.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $15.84-3/4 suggests a further gain to $15.14-3/4, as the key barrier at $14.71-1/2 has been broken.

CBOT soybeans may retrace to $13.93-3/4

However, resistance such as $14.96-3/4 should not be ignored, while the ambitious bullish targets are fixed.

A failure to break $14.96-3/4 may be followed by a correction towards $14.78.

A correction from the current level may be limited to $14.71-3-3/4.

On the daily chart, a bullish pennant has been confirmed, suggesting a target of $15.84-3/4.

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from $15.84-3/4 also suggests a further gain towards this level, as the 61.8% retracement has been broken.

Soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT soybeans may test resistance at $14.96-3/4

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee continues to lose ground, hovers near 231-232

Remittance inflow stands at $2.72bn in August, increases 7.9% month-on-month

Financial close, RCO of Thar coal project: Shanghai Electric seeks unconditional date extension

China and Russia building ‘more just’ world order: Beijing

Govt scrambling to keep waters out of Dadu grid station

Rain adds misery to flood-ravaged Sindh

HEC transaction: PC Board concerned at delay

Former SBP governor Dr Reza Baqir appointed Senior Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School

July FCA: Nepra hikes Discos’ tariff by Rs4.34/unit

Tractor manufacturing: Imports of auto parts will be made easier: Miftah

Read more stories