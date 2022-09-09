AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.89%)
AVN 75.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 5.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.62%)
EPCL 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FCCL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.5%)
FFL 6.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
GGL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
KEL 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.24%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.56%)
PAEL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.91%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
TELE 10.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.89%)
TREET 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
TRG 89.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.99%)
UNITY 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.91%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,185 Increased By 11.5 (0.28%)
BR30 15,147 Increased By 114.3 (0.76%)
KSE100 41,825 Increased By 58.7 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,710 Increased By 0.9 (0.01%)
PMEX daily trading report

Published 09 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.655 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,242. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 6.168 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.889 billion), Crude (PKR 3.091 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.548 billion), Silver (PKR 1.33 billion), DJ (PKR 655.183 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 454.763 million), Platinum (PKR 295.038 million), SP500 (PKR 183.651 million), Brent (PKR 26.169 million), Japan Equity (PKR 12.313 million) and Copper (PKR 1.543 million).

PMEX PMEX daily trading report

