KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.655 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,242. Major business was contributed by Currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 6.168 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.889 billion), Crude (PKR 3.091 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 1.548 billion), Silver (PKR 1.33 billion), DJ (PKR 655.183 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 454.763 million), Platinum (PKR 295.038 million), SP500 (PKR 183.651 million), Brent (PKR 26.169 million), Japan Equity (PKR 12.313 million) and Copper (PKR 1.543 million).

