Gold prices up

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 2400 per tola on the local market, traders said. Gold was traded for...
Recorder Report Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday increased by Rs 2400 per tola on the local market, traders said.

Gold was traded for Rs 148,100 per tola on first day of the week.

It was tagged for Rs 126,972 per 10 grams after soaring by Rs 2,258.

On the world market, prices of the precious metal were quoted for $ 1,714 per ounce. Silver was available for Rs 1,480 per tola and Rs 1,268.86 per 10 grams, traders said.

