AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.23%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.68%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
EFERT 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.9%)
EPCL 59.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.3%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.95%)
FLYNG 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
GGL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.02%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.64%)
HUMNL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 28.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.16%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.53%)
PAEL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.2%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-4.89%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.52%)
TELE 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
TPL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
TPLP 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.88%)
TREET 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.41%)
TRG 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.68%)
UNITY 22.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.45%)
WAVES 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.02%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -61.9 (-1.46%)
BR30 15,116 Decreased By -297.1 (-1.93%)
KSE100 41,859 Decreased By -449.8 (-1.06%)
KSE30 15,748 Decreased By -185 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore futures rebound

Reuters Published 06 Sep, 2022 04:08am
Follow us

MANILA: Iron ore futures rose more than 3% on Monday, rebounding after last week’s sell-offs, as traders bet the bottom has been reached despite lingering concerns about intensified COVID-19 restrictions in top steel producer China.

The most-traded iron ore, for January delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 3.4% higher at 688 yuan ($99.26) a tonne.

On the Singapore Exchange, the steelmaking ingredient’s most-active October contract rose 3% to $97.35 a tonne. On Friday, Dalian iron ore hit a five-week low of 652 yuan a tonne, while SGX iron ore slumped to a contract low of $92.75 a tonne amid mounting worries about demand as fresh COVID-19 outbreaks prompted China to ramp up restrictions.

iron ore iron ore prices iron ore rates

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore futures rebound

IK finds himself in more tight spots after army remarks

PM upscales relief aid to Rs70bn

PECO, SEL, govt properties: PC Board for halting sell-off due to ‘inherent’ issues

Textile sector: MoF, FBR agree to clear Rs36bn deferred GST refunds

Umar defends Imran’s statement

PM forms body to review performance of Discos

PD to ‘monetize’ supply of free electricity to officers

Israel concedes soldier likely shot Al Jazeera journalist

Bonuses received by corporate employees: SC dismisses FBR appeals for recovery of 30pc tax

Fuel purchase: OCAC for capping MDR at 0.3pc

Read more stories