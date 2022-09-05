AGL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.37%)
LME aluminium to test support at $2,236 this week

Reuters Published 05 Sep, 2022
SINGAPORE: LME aluminium may test a support at $2,236 a tonne this week, a break below which could open the way towards $2,150.

The metal has broken a higher support at $2,360.

The break confirms a continuation of the downtrend from the March 7 high of $4,073.50.

The next support is at $2,236.

Aluminium lurches to 16-month low on renewed demand fears

A rise from the current level will be regarded as a pullback towards $2,360, now a resistance.

A break above $2,360 may lead to a gain to $2,461.

LME aluminium

