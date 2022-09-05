Malaysia is becoming hub of higher education: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that it is encouraging that Malaysia is becoming the desired destination of foreign students for higher education and specialization.

She said this while inaugurating a two-day Education Expo arranged by the Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS)for the benefit of students who are aspiring for higher studies abroad at Avari Hotel on Saturday here. As many as 10 leading universities of Malaysia have been invited to participate in the expo.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Pakistan has cordial and brotherly relations with Malaysia and this expo is a timely initiative which will benefit the students who are aspiring for higher studies abroad.

“I am happy to see that the Malaysian universities are offering higher studies in multiple disciplines, including medicine,” she added.

EMGS CEO Mohd Radzlan bin Jalaludin disclosed that the event is going to be an ideal opportunity for Pakistani students, faculty and counsellors to meet the Malaysian govt and universities representatives directly and discuss their study and visa options.

Mohd Radzlan bin Jalaludin said the students would be able to seek visa guidance directly from the Malaysian government officials. He said that the participating universities are offering generous scholarships up-to 50 per cent and tuition fee waivers to the Pakistani students.

He said that the enrolled students would have an option to get the US, UK and Australia degree at one-third the cost in Malaysia and with the option to transfer to UK or Australia to complete their degree.

Besides, he added that the students could also get a dual degree from leading international universities while completing their studies in Malaysia, where the per month living expense for students is quite similar to what they spend in Pakistan. He said that Malaysia being a Muslim country is especially safe for girls for studies and work alike.

Education Malaysia Global Services is a company under the purview of the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia. It is also the principal body that manages the movement of international students in Malaysia, including facilitating visa processing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022