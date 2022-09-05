Prices of daily food items increase sharply

PESHAWAR: Prices of daily kitchen items, including vegetables, live chicken/meat, pulses, flour, cooking oil, ghee, sugar and others have sharply risen in the open market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Traders and wholesalers said prices of vegetables and other food items would further increase in coming days as crops were destroyed and other agricultural produce swept away in recent torrential rains and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tomato prices jumped to Rs240-250 per kilogram against the price of Rs80 per kg a few weeks ago, which is a daily use item in cooking on a regular basis, the survey revealed.

Similarly, it was noted onion prices also increased as it was available at Rs200 per kg that was sold at Rs80 per some weeks back.

Likewise, the price of cucumber has touched a new peak which is being sold at Rs120-130 per kg, which was previously available at Rs50-60 per kg.

It added, a one-kilogramme ginger is being sold at Rs480 per kilogramme against the price of Rs400 kg whereas garlic has also become dearer as being sold at Rs300-350 per kg. A one-kilogramme lemon was available at Rs200 in the local market.

Likewise, prices of other veggies climbed up, as none of the vegetables was available below Rs100 per kg in the local market. For instance, capsicum is being sold at Rs200 per kg, arvi at Rs150 per kg, cauliflower at Rs140 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs130 per kg, lady finger at Rs120 per kg, kado at Rs120 per kg, tori at Rs100 per kg, bringle at Rs100 per kg, cabbage at Rs100 per kg, red-coloured potatoes at Rs80-90 per kg while white-coloured potatoes at Rs60 per kg.

Prices of live chicken/ meat continued its upward trend in the local market as an increase of Rs5 per kilogramme has been witnessed, according to which it is available at Rs280 per kg against the price of Rs275 per kg in the previous week, the survey noted.

Sale of cow meat (beef) has decreased owing to increasing lumpy skin disease in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. But, butchers didn’t decrease prices but even increased it to Rs700 per kg, which was against the official fixed price, the survey noted.

While the price of sugar has decreased as it was available at Rs88 per kilo against the previous price of Rs90 per kg in the local market, the survey noted.

Prices of dry-milk powder and packed milk remained unchanged in the open market. Prices of all brand and quality beverages also surged up in the local market. Prices of fresh milk remained unchanged as it was available at Rs170 per kg, while yogurt at Rs150-160 per kg and Rs190 per kg in the local market.

Meanwhile, the survey noted, a 20-kg flour bag was available at Rs1500-1600 in the local market, as a reduction in price in the wholesale market.

According to the survey, the price of an 80-kg bag of flour was slightly brought down at Rs7000 against the earlier price of Rs8000.

The survey revealed prices of cooking oil/ ghee of different brands and quality remained high in the local market.

Prices of food grains or pulses have touched a new peak, the survey witnessed. It was noticed that a good quality (sela) rice is being sold Rs280 per kg against the price of Rs260 per kg in the previous week while low –quality rice was available at Rs220-230 per kg, dal mash at Rs380 per kg against price of Rs320 per kg, dal masoor at Rs280 per kg, dal chilka (black) Rs260 per kg, dal chilka (green) Rs220 per kg, moonge at Rs220 per kg, dhoti dal at Rs270 per kg, dal channa at Rs260 per kg, white lobiya at Rs220/240 per kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs180/200 per kilogramme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022