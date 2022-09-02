CBOT wheat may edge up to $8.06-1/2 before falling

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may edge up to a resistance at $8.06-1/2 per bushel, before turning around and retesting a support at $7.90-1/4. The drop on Thursday looks too sharp to sustain.

The support at $7.90-1/4 seems to have triggered a pullback towards a rising trendline.

The pullback is expected to be weak, limited to $8.06-1/2. A break below $7.90-1/4 could confirm the extension of the downtrend towards $7.70 to $7.80 range.

On the daily chart, wheat observes two sets of retracements, respectively on downtrends from $9.54 and from $12.82.

The big black candle on Thursday suggests a further slide of the price into $7.74 to $7.81 range.