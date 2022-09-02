AGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.24%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
EFERT 83.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.47%)
EPCL 60.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.64%)
FCCL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.36%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.9%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.83%)
GGL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
HUMNL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.73%)
PIBTL 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.21%)
PRL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.8%)
TELE 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
TPL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
TPLP 18.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
TRG 90.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.52%)
UNITY 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,259 Increased By 2.6 (0.06%)
BR30 15,525 Increased By 16.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 42,423 Decreased By -37 (-0.09%)
KSE30 15,988 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may edge up to $8.06-1/2 before falling

Reuters Published 02 Sep, 2022 12:20pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may edge up to a resistance at $8.06-1/2 per bushel, before turning around and retesting a support at $7.90-1/4. The drop on Thursday looks too sharp to sustain.

The support at $7.90-1/4 seems to have triggered a pullback towards a rising trendline.

The pullback is expected to be weak, limited to $8.06-1/2. A break below $7.90-1/4 could confirm the extension of the downtrend towards $7.70 to $7.80 range.

Private sector allowed to import wheat

On the daily chart, wheat observes two sets of retracements, respectively on downtrends from $9.54 and from $12.82.

The big black candle on Thursday suggests a further slide of the price into $7.74 to $7.81 range.

Wheat soyabean

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may edge up to $8.06-1/2 before falling

Intra-day update: Rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Petroleum levy on petrol jacked up by 87pc

US oil may test resistance at $88.33

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Bankrupt Sri Lanka’s deposed president ‘to return home’

WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July

PM enhances FCA waiver to 300 units

TI-P advocates supply of gas to KE as per priority order

Read more stories