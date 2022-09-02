AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
ANL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
AVN 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.24%)
BOP 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.44%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.23%)
FCCL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
GGGL 10.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1%)
MLCF 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.98%)
PAEL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.78%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
TELE 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
TPLP 18.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.79%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
TRG 89.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.67%)
WAVES 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 15,443 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.42%)
KSE100 42,330 Decreased By -130.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,940 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar near two-decade high ahead of US jobs data

Reuters Published September 2, 2022 Updated September 2, 2022 03:05pm
Follow us

LONDON: The dollar was headed for its third weekly gain in a row and was near two-decade highs against other major currencies, as investors focused on US jobs data due later on Friday that could bolster the case for aggressive interest rate hikes.

The US currency has been riding high since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming last Friday that rates would need to be high “for some time” to combat inflation.

The dollar index - which tracks the currency against six counterparts - leapt to a fresh 20-year high on Thursday of 109.99, bolstered by robust US data showing a fall in unemployment claims.

The index came off the boil in early European trading hours on Friday, slipping 0.2% to 109.43.

However, the index is still on track for around a 0.5% weekly gain.

US non-farm payrolls data due at 1230 GMT will be closely watched, analysts said. Economists expect 300,000 jobs were added in August, which would extend a strong run of data.

“We would have to see clearer signs of an economic downturn in the US with the addition of more cautious comments on the part of the Fed to end the USD rally,” You-Na Park-Heger, currency analyst at Commerzbank, said in a note.

Fed funds futures are pricing about a 75% chance that the Fed hikes rates by 75 bps this month and it has been a week of heavy selling in the US Treasury market.

The moves have supported the dollar’s march on the yen in particular, since Japan’s yields are anchored near zero.

The dollar surged above 140 yen for the first time since 1998 on Thursday, and the yen fell to a fresh trough of 140.43 on the day.

Dollar jumps to 20-year high

It was last broadly flat at 140.275. Japan’s government will take “appropriate” action as needed, Japanese finance minister Shun Suzuki said on Friday.

The euro retraced some of the previous day’s losses against the dollar and inched back towards parity, up a third of a percent to $0.99780.

The European Central Bank is due to meet next week, with money markets betting on an unprecedented 75 basis point hike.

Sterling was broadly flat on the day versus the dollar at $1.15520 and remains down around 1.5% this week.

US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar near two-decade high ahead of US jobs data

Intra-day update: Rupee sustains losses as US dollar strengthens globally

At least three killed as trailer runs over flood survivors in Badin

Oil rallies ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Bankrupt Sri Lanka’s deposed president ‘to return home’

Blast at mosque in western Afghanistan kills cleric, civilians

WhatsApp bans 2.4 million Indian accounts in July

Petroleum levy on petrol jacked up by 87pc

World Bank joins govt to mobilise around $300m

Private sector allowed to import wheat

Scheme restored under Presidential Ord: Traders convey reservations to FBR

Read more stories