AGL 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
ANL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.23%)
AVN 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.49%)
EFERT 83.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.35%)
EPCL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.75%)
FCCL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.38%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
FLYNG 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
GGGL 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
GGL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.82%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
OGDC 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
PAEL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 5.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
TPLP 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.71%)
TREET 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
TRG 89.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
UNITY 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.27%)
WAVES 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 3.3 (0.08%)
BR30 15,483 Decreased By -63.3 (-0.41%)
KSE100 42,393 Increased By 41.9 (0.1%)
KSE30 16,019 Increased By 15.3 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn drops for third session on recession fears; wheat eases

Reuters Published 01 Sep, 2022 11:24am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn, wheat and soybeans slid on Thursday, as growing concerns over global economic slowdown weighed on commodity markets, although losses were limited by hot weather conditions curbing US and European crop prospects.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $6.68-1/4 a bushel, as of 0320 GMT.

The contract was set for a third consecutive day of losses. Soybeans also lost 0.3% to $14.18 a bushel, after three sessions of losses. Meanwhile, wheat gave up 0.1% to $8.30-1/2 a bushel. Global markets are being weighed down by fears of recession, which dragged down stocks and commodities.

Asian stocks slid and the dollar spiked on Thursday following concerns about aggressive rate hikes from global policymakers.

Oil prices also fell in early Asian trade on Thursday, led lower by increased supply and worries that the global economy could slow further with renewed restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.

CBOT corn may rise into $6.90-3/4 to $6.99-1/2 range

However, expectations of lower US production are supporting corn prices.

Advisory service Pro Farmer last week estimated the US corn yield at 168.1 bushels per acre, well below the USDA’s forecast of 175.4.

The Pro Farmer harvest projection followed a four-day Midwest crop tour that showed the effects of hot, dry weather in some areas.

For soybeans, Pro Farmer predicted US crop of 4.535 billion bushels, close to the USDA’s August forecast of 4.531 billion bushels.

For corn and wheat futures, worries about shipments from war-torn Ukraine are likely to support prices.

Grain silos in Ukraine’s second-biggest port, Mykolaiv, were hit by Russian shelling of the city on Tuesday, causing a fire that was still burning on Wednesday, Ukraine’s emergencies service said.

Additionally, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed private sales of 167,000 tonnes of US soybeans to China, the latest in a series of US soy sales announcements in the last two weeks.

The USDA said on Wednesday it would not publish weekly export sales data for crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat until Sept. 15 at the earliest, leaving grain traders in the dark about overseas demand.

It is struggling to launch another reporting system for the data, which has a week-long delay and is analysed by traders and farmers.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday and net buyers of wheat and soyoil futures, traders said.

Chicago corn soyabean Russian wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Corn drops for third session on recession fears; wheat eases

Intra-day update: IMF funds help rupee strengthen against US dollar

Bilawal brings wrecked Sindh into global focus

Cash for flood-hit areas, BISP obligation: Ministry of poverty alleviation looks to ECC

Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid

Sri Lanka and IMF reach preliminary agreement for $2.9 billion loan

POL products’ prices increased

Piqued by allegation, Tarin says no treason committed by him

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors: MoF gets PM’s nod to revisit Cabinet decision

Foreign funded projects: More funds will be sought from donors: Aisha

Imran Khan given another chance to file reply

Read more stories