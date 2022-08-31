AGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 79.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.29%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.16%)
EPCL 60.25 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (3.36%)
FCCL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
FFL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.28%)
FLYNG 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.61%)
GTECH 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.12%)
MLCF 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.6%)
OGDC 82.11 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.11%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
TELE 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TPL 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 18.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.69%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 89.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.5%)
UNITY 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.4%)
WAVES 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 31.4 (0.75%)
BR30 15,384 Increased By 141.9 (0.93%)
KSE100 42,270 Increased By 74.9 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,981 Increased By 54.2 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may rise into $6.90-3/4 to $6.99-1/2 range

Reuters Published 31 Aug, 2022 12:06pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may break a resistance at $6.79-3/4 per bushel and rise into $6.90-3/4 to $6.99-1/2 range, driven by a wave C.

This wave started at $5.87-1/2, which is expected to travel to $6.90-3/4, as it has extended far above its 100% projection level of $6.62-1/4.

The depth of the correction from the Aug. 24 high of $6.71 also suggests the target of $6.90-3/4.

Support is at $6.73, a break below could open the way towards $6.62-1/4 to $6.67-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, corn could be accumulating momentum to test a resistance at $6.88.

Corn falls from 2-month high, lower US crop outlook curbs losses

Generally, the 61.8% retracement works as a strong barrier, which may trigger a correction.

This resistance is expected to join hands with the one at $6.90-3/4 on the hourly chart to temporarily stop the rise. A break above $6.88 to $6.90-3/4 range could lead to a gain to $7.17-3/4.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may rise into $6.90-3/4 to $6.99-1/2 range

Intra-day update: rupee maintains recovery path, hovers at 218-219 level

Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to US for $30m aid

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Import and supply of flood goods: FBR gives ST, WHT, FED exemptions

Opening of L/Cs: PPIB urges SBP to facilitate IPPs

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

'Burning with pain': Pakistan floods threaten major health crisis

Paper price hike: merchants, publishers, others fuming

First half of Sept: Cut in oil prices expected

Read more stories