KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 27.151 billion and the number of lots traded at 19,527.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.996 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 6.943 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.369 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.069 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.679 billion), Silver (PKR 1.547 billion), DJ (PKR 1.317 billion), Platinum (PKR 505.5 million), Copper (PKR 478.410 million), SP 500 (PKR 192.541 million), Japan Equity (PKR 31.351 million) and Brent (PKR 17.512 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 8 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 6.455 million were traded.

