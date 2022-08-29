AGL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.73%)
ANL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
AVN 80.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.06%)
BOP 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.36%)
CNERGY 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.99%)
EFERT 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.24%)
EPCL 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.3%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.42%)
FFL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
FLYNG 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.78%)
GGGL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.94%)
GGL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
GTECH 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.84%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.38%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.92%)
MLCF 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.91%)
OGDC 81.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.68%)
PAEL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.55%)
PRL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.13%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
TELE 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.4%)
TPL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.99%)
TPLP 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.15%)
TREET 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.57%)
TRG 89.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-4.31%)
UNITY 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.44%)
WAVES 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.39%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,180 Decreased By -89 (-2.08%)
BR30 15,139 Decreased By -406 (-2.61%)
KSE100 41,846 Decreased By -746 (-1.75%)
KSE30 15,809 Decreased By -306.6 (-1.9%)
Palm oil rises as Indonesia hikes export tax

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2022 10:50am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed more than 1% on Monday, as top producer Indonesia raised its export tax reference price, but expectations of higher supply capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 52 ringgit, or 1.25%, to 4,224 ringgit ($941.60) a tonne by the midday break.

Indonesia will raise its crude palm oil reference price for September 1-15 period, effectively increasing its export tax to $124 per tonne from the current $74 per tonne, senior economic ministry official Musdhalifah Machmud told Reuters.

The world’s biggest exporter also raised its 2022 biodiesel allocation to 11.03 million kilolitres amid expectations of rising demand in the fourth quarter while it extends an export levy waiver to maintain price stability.

The higher reference price and export tax added to buying momentum, but further strength was not seen as the market is expecting higher end-stocks and improving production in both Malaysia and Indonesia, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract was unchanged, while its palm oil contract fell 0.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm is set for a short trading week, as the Malaysia bourse will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

Palm oil may test a support at 4,085 ringgit per tonne, a break below may open the way towards 3,857 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

