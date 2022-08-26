AGL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
Aug 26, 2022
World

Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant supplying electricity to Ukraine as normal

Reuters Published 26 Aug, 2022 01:46pm

MOSCOW: A Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that electricity from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was being supplied to Ukraine as normal.

State-owned news agency TASS quoted the head of the Russian-installed administration in Enerhodar, where the nuclear plant is located, as saying the plant was working “without outages”.

Ukrainian state atomic energy company Energoatom said on Thursday that the plant’s six reactors had been disconnected from the country’s electricity grid.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

The power station is located close to the frontlines, and has come under repeated fire in recent weeks, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility.

Russia Ukraine Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

