KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 14.393 billion and the number of lots traded at 12,275. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.287 billion, followed by

Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.471 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.949 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.371 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 799.397 million), Silver (PKR 625.927 million), DJ (PKR 410.218 million), Platinum (PKR 290.084 million), SP 500 (PKR 97.552 million), Copper (PKR 74.255 million) and Brent (PKR 16.451 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 4 lot of Cotton amounting to PKR 4.984 million were traded.

