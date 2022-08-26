AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
ANL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.37%)
AVN 85.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.55%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.71%)
CNERGY 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
EPCL 63.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.89%)
FCCL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
GTECH 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.75%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
PRL 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.34%)
TPL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.82%)
UNITY 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.86%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,320 Decreased By -33.5 (-0.77%)
BR30 15,743 Decreased By -89.7 (-0.57%)
KSE100 43,033 Decreased By -305.4 (-0.7%)
KSE30 16,335 Decreased By -191.6 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh flood victims: OGDCL donates water pumps, food hampers

Press Release Published 26 Aug, 2022 05:35am

KARACHI: In the wake of massive flash floods that have wreaked havoc in various parts of the country, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has continued its relief activities and provided water pumps to locals for draining out floodwater along with distribution of 80 food hampers among the affectees of Hyderabad district.

Continuing the legacy of extending help in emergencies, natural catastrophes and disasters, OGDCL has played a key role in providing immediate relief to affected communities in the wake of torrential rains and flash floods during the monsoon season.

Being a responsible corporate entity, the company responded to the calamity by mobilizing its own resources distributed 80 food hampers among the flood victims in Kunnar area of Taluka and Hyderabad districts under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Furthermore, the company also handed over water pumps to notables of the local community around OGDCL Kunnar Oil Field for draining the flood water. Regional and Field authorities of OGDCL distributed the relief items at the company’s Kunnar Oil Field.

Earlier, the company had provided Rs 20 million to DG PDMA Balochistan for flood affected families. In addition, medicines amounting to Rs 2 million have also been delivered to authorities of district Jhal Magsi for flood affectees. Recently, in June 2022, OGDCL had provided medicines to authorities of district Dera Bugti to cope up with the Cholera outbreak.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGDCL flash floods PDMA Kunnar Oil Field

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh flood victims: OGDCL donates water pumps, food hampers

The kingdom too will invest in Pakistan: $1bn

Economic boost, FDI tied to political stability

200 or less units: KE to facilitate consumers thru revised bills from today

‘Fairness’ of payments: CPPA-G, Hubco lock horns

Import of spare parts, machinery: IPPs demand withdrawal of curbs

Flood victims: Commanders resolve to help mitigate sufferings

International institutions announce $500m assistance

Over 30m people affected by floods: govt

New SBP governor to take charge in a few days, PAC told

MoFA fine-tuning prospective deals with UAE ahead of PM’s visit

Read more stories