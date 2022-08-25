AGL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
AVN 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.61%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
EFERT 81.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
EPCL 63.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.33%)
FCCL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.41%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
GTECH 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.74%)
LOTCHEM 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.69%)
MLCF 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.73%)
OGDC 84.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.25%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
TPLP 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1%)
TREET 25.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.37%)
TRG 96.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.36%)
UNITY 21.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
WAVES 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.96%)
BR100 4,311 Decreased By -42 (-0.96%)
BR30 15,705 Decreased By -128.5 (-0.81%)
KSE100 42,969 Decreased By -369 (-0.85%)
KSE30 16,312 Decreased By -214.9 (-1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination

AFP Published 25 Aug, 2022 11:41am

TOKYO: The head of Japan’s National Police Agency announced his resignation on Thursday after an investigation into security for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last month.

“We have decided to shake up our personnel and start afresh with our security duties, and that’s why I tendered my resignation to the National Public Safety Commission today,” Itaru Nakamura told reporters.

He made the announcement at a press conference detailing the findings of an investigation into flaws in how the former prime minister was protected.

“As we scrutinised and reflected on the incident, we decided to start over and overhaul our security system,” Nakamura added.

Abe murder spotlights Unification Church controversy in Japan

Abe was shot and killed on the campaign trail on July 8 in the Nara region.

His suspected killer was detained at the scene and is believed to have targeted Abe because he thought he was linked to the Unification Church.

Abe was Japan’s best-known politician and longest-serving prime minister, but security was comparatively light as he delivered a stump speech on a street in the western region.

Local police in the area have already acknowledged “undeniable” flaws in security for the former leader.

Japan Abe assassination Japan national police chief

Comments

1000 characters

Japan national police chief resigns over Abe assassination

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan in terrorism case

Intra-day update: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund aims to invest $3bn

Govt-KE financial matters to be resolved soon: Dastgir

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

PD plans to withdraw gas from old units of TPSG

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Major changes in WeBOC customs clearance system made

Govt appeals for global assistance after floods

Read more stories