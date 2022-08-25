KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 18.672 billion and the number of lots traded at 13,520.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.271 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.713 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.198 billion), DJ (PKR 1.565 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.478 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.378 billion), Silver (PKR 1.311 billion), Platinum (PKR 321.876 million), Copper (PKR 252.310 million), SP 500 (PKR 177.108 million) and Brent (PKR 5.814 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.447 million were traded.

