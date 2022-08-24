AGL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.9%)
ANL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
AVN 87.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.59%)
BOP 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
CNERGY 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
EFERT 81.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
FCCL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
FLYNG 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.66%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
OGDC 84.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
TELE 11.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TREET 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.16%)
TRG 97.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 22.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.25%)
WAVES 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
BR100 4,353 Increased By 3.6 (0.08%)
BR30 15,833 Decreased By -60.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 43,338 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,527 Increased By 35.8 (0.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India to incentivize rupee-settled exports to boost Russia trade

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:38pm

MUMBAI: India may give incentives to exporters settling trades using rupees to boost the acceptability of the currency and increase the sales of goods to Russia, which has fallen because of western sanctions, according to government and industry sources.

The move is designed to boost Russian trade after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put in place a mechanism for international trade settlements using the rupee last month. Indian companies are already swapping out the dollar and euro for Asian currencies to settle trades to avoid Western sanctions imposed on Russia after their invasion of Ukraine.

The most likely incentive that will be granted would apply a current program for trades using fully convertible currencies such as the dollar and the euro to the rupee, which is only partially convertible, according to the three sources.

Under the existing programme, Indian exporters receive rebates on a portion of the taxes and customs duties accumulated during the entire process of manufacturing a good. The new incentive would apply those rebates to goods exported using the rupee as a currency, the sources said.

“The department of commerce is working with the central bank and the revenue department to ensure facilitation of rupee-related transactions as foreign exchange realization in accordance with RBI’s notification last month,” said one of the sources, a senior government official who did not want to be identified as the discussions are private.

“Steps will be taken to extend foreign trade policy benefits for such realization,” he added.

India eases Russian oil buying in July, boosts Saudi imports

India’s commerce ministry, finance ministry and the RBI did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment on the incentives.

So far bankers and traders have not increased their use of the rupee for settlements as they are awaiting more details from the central bank and the government on the incentives to use the rupee, the sources said.

Guidelines are expected “soon” and will help boost trade with Russia, the sources said without elaborating on the timeline.

Another one of the sources, also a government official, said India is aiming to add trade worth $6 billion to $7 billion with Russia in the next two months.

India’s imports from Russia, mainly crude oil, increased five times to more than $15 billion from Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine and the end of July, compared to the previous year, Reuters reported earlier this month.

However, exports fell to $852.22 million from $1.34 billion in the same period.

India Trade Russia RBI Reserve Bank of India

Comments

1000 characters

India to incentivize rupee-settled exports to boost Russia trade

Terrorism case: Imran Khan to appear before Islamabad ATC to seek bail

Third successive loss: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

Brent oil holds above $100 a barrel on potential OPEC cuts

LHC allows Imran Khan to contest by-polls from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib

Pakistan’s REER falls to 93.2 in July

FCA waiver on households applies to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity: Dastgir

US warns of sanctions against Turkey over Russia ties

Pakistan's current account deficit shrinks massively to $1.21bn in July

Karachi local bodies elections postponed due to rains

Relentless rains: Pakistan seeks aid of foreign countries

Read more stories