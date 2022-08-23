AGL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.56%)
ANL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.46%)
AVN 84.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.72%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
CNERGY 5.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.45%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.52%)
FCCL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.02%)
FFL 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.9%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.57%)
GGGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.75%)
GGL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
GTECH 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.39%)
LOTCHEM 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.99%)
MLCF 28.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.24%)
OGDC 84.31 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.53%)
PAEL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.73%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
TELE 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.62%)
TPL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
TPLP 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.73%)
TREET 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.25%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.62%)
UNITY 22.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.54%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.19%)
BR100 4,345 Increased By 78.8 (1.85%)
BR30 15,898 Increased By 206.7 (1.32%)
KSE100 43,334 Increased By 507.7 (1.19%)
KSE30 16,447 Increased By 214.8 (1.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn at six-week high as heat curbs US yields; wheat extends climb

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2022 11:20am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn jumped to its highest level in more than one month on Tuesday, gaining 2.4% after a US government report showed the crop condition worsened amid hot and dry weather in key regions across the Midwest.

Wheat and soybeans rose more than 1% each. “The market has focussed on reports coming from scouts in the western Midwest,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“Crop problems are suspected of being greatest in that region and the reports coming back so far mostly bad.”

The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active corn contract was up 2.4% at $6.44-1/4 a bushel, as of 0315 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to the highest since July 11 $6.44-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat rose 1.3% to $7.98-1/4 a bushel and soybeans added 1.2% to $14.53 a bushel.

Condition ratings for corn and soybeans declined in the latest week, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said after the market closed on Monday, bucking analyst expectations for no change as stressful dry conditions continued to impact crops.

CBOT corn may test resistance at $6.28-1/2

In its weekly crop progress report, the USDA rated 55% of the US corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, down from 57% the previous week.

For soybeans, the government rated 57% of the crop as good-to-excellent, down from 58% previously.

South Dakota corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are well below last year and the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top US producing states found on Monday.

South Dakota corn yields were projected at 118.45 bushels per acre (bpa), the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour said on Monday evening, the worst on the tour since 2012 and well below the 2021 crop tour average of 151.45 bpa and the three-year crop tour average of 161.59 bpa.

On the demand front, the USDA said on Monday that weekly export inspections of soybeans totalled 686,583 tonnes in the week ended Aug. 18, in line with market forecasts.

The agency boosted its estimate of the previous week’s soybean inspections to 768,328 tonnes from 744,571 tonnes.

Corn export inspections were 740,508 tonnes and wheat export inspections were 594,273 tonnes. Both were in line with a range of analysts’ estimates.

The European Union’s crop monitoring service MARS on Monday lowered its yield forecasts again for summer crops in the bloc, with major cuts in maize (corn), sunflower and soybeans, as it expected further damage from the recent dry and hot weather.

Crop prospects in the EU have taken on extra significance this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - a major wheat, corn and sunflower exporter - has disrupted Black Sea exports and raised uncertainty over Ukraine’s harvest.

Grain traders union UGA on Monday cut

Ukraine’s 2022 combined grain and oilseeds crop forecast to 64.5 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 69.4 million due to a smaller than expected harvested area caused by the Russian invasion.

The union said in a statement that Ukraine could export 32.8 million tonnes of its key agriculture commodities in the 2022/23 season, including 10 million tonnes of wheat.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, wheat, soymeal, corn and soyoil futures contracts on Monday, traders said.

Wheat Corn Soybeans CBOT Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Comments

1000 characters

Corn at six-week high as heat curbs US yields; wheat extends climb

Loan resumption: IMF board to take up heavy agenda on 29th

Export-oriented sectors: Govt backs out of subsidised power decision

Inflated power bills: PM seeks report

Policy rate kept unchanged at 15pc: MPC sees headline inflation surging to its peak in Q1

IK, Punjab CM take stock of situation

Police raid Gill’s room in Parliament Lodges

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

700MW hydropower project: LoS given fourth extension

Govt not happy with Nepra’s decision on wheeling charges

Parliamentary panel observes: NHA awards mega road projects to ‘selected’ companies

Read more stories