AGL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.76%)
ANL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.39%)
AVN 82.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.44%)
BOP 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.19%)
EPCL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.12%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
GGGL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.9%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.59%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.32%)
MLCF 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.53%)
OGDC 82.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.29%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 19.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.66%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.16%)
TRG 96.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.92%)
UNITY 22.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.76%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.03%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.83%)
BR100 4,271 Decreased By -63.6 (-1.47%)
BR30 15,716 Decreased By -264.8 (-1.66%)
KSE100 42,926 Decreased By -344.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 16,259 Decreased By -139.2 (-0.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo Steel cuts product prices by up to 6.5% for September

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 10:21am

TOKYO: Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd said on Monday it will cut steel product prices by up to 6.5% in September from this month, reflecting weak local market conditions amid slackened demand from automakers.

Japan’s top electric-arc furnace steelmaker kept prices unchanged for all of its steel products, including its main H-shaped beams, for a third consecutive month in August.

For September, prices for hot rolled coils will drop by 8,000 yen ($58), or 6.5%, to 115,000 yen ($838) a tonne while prices for steel bars, including rebar, will decline by 5,000 yen, or 4.9%, to 97,000 yen a tonne. Prices of H-shaped beams will remain unchanged.

Steel prices soar on rising raw material cost

Overseas steel markets are going through an adjustment due to a slowdown in demand, mainly in Europe, while prices in China stay weak as restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, bad weather and disruptions in supply chains dent demand, Tokyo Steel said in a statement.

Domestic demand for construction materials remains firm but sheet products face lacklustre demand due to a delay in production recovery by automakers, it said.

Tokyo Steel’s pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea’s Posco and Hyundai Steel , and China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) .

COVID-19 pandemic Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd South Korea’s Posco Hyundai Steel China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel Co

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo Steel cuts product prices by up to 6.5% for September

Intra-day update: Rupee trades above 215 against US dollar

Terror case: Imran Khan files pre-arrest bail plea in IHC

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

US commits to Afghan asset talks despite frustration with Taliban

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Flood relief likely to find focus

Read more stories