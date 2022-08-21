AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar’s strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since Nov

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2022 05:16am

BENGALURU: Gold prices slipped for a fifth consecutive session on Friday, in its longest losing run since November last year, as the bullion’s appeal waned with a stronger dollar and more US interest rate hikes on the horizon.

Spot gold dropped 0.6% to $1,748.58 per ounce by 1:47 p.m. ET (1747 GMT), having hit its lowest since July 28 earlier in the session. US gold futures settled down 0.5% at $1,762.9.

After posting gains in the previous four weeks, prices are down 2.9% so far this week, the most since the week of July 8.

The dollar index surged and was on track for a weekly gain. Stronger dollar makes gold less attractive for overseas buyers.

The Fed needs to keep raising rates to bring high inflation under control, a string of US central bank officials said on Thursday, even as they debated how fast and how high to lift them.

Gold Prices US central bank Spot gold dollar index US interest rate

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar’s strength sets gold on its longest losing streak since Nov

Govt allows release of imported goods stuck at ports

Pemra places ban on live speeches of Imran Khan

Miftah again explains why import ban was lifted

Import value of Afghanistan coal fixed at USD140/mt

Cabinet approves changes in LNG policy

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.70 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

UFG losses rates on RLNG distribution reinstated

Public transport: OGRA extends ban on LPG as fuel

PML-N’s Tarar says Elahi exacting revenge

Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance to be promulgated soon

Read more stories