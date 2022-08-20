AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case: health ministry

Neighbouring...
Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2022 04:20pm

JAKARTA: Indonesia has confirmed its first monkeypox infection, the health ministry said on Saturday.

Neighbouring Singapore reported its first case of monkeypox last month and had confirmed 15 as of Aug 5. Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, the Philippines and Thailand have also confirmed cases.

The World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, with more than 40,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox, including a handful of deaths, in over 80 countries where the virus is not endemic.

WHO turns to public for monkeypox name change

WHO indonesia monkeypox

