AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Copper heading for weekly fall on bleak global growth outlook

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2022 04:49pm

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Friday but were set to end the week slightly lower as traders balanced hopes for solid demand in China with pessimism about the global economy.

Inflation data in Germany and Japan on Friday and statements from European and U.S. central bankers this week suggest that rapid, economically damaging interest rate rises will continue.

Investors turned cautious, pushing down global equities and driving up the U.S. dollar - pressuring dollar-priced metals by making them costlier for buyers with other currencies.

Many analysts expect recessions in Europe and the United States and slower growth elsewhere, including in China, the biggest metals consumer.

However, China is widely expected to lower its benchmark lending rates on Monday and has pledged other stimulus to support its economy.

And its copper market looks tight. Yangshan copper import premiums surged to $107 a tonne, from less than $10 in March, suggesting greater appetite for overseas metal.

Copper rises to 6-week high on U.S. rate hike optimism

Copper stocks in Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) warehouses fell to 31,205 tonnes on Friday from 41,811 tonnes a week earlier.

Chinese demand is unlikely to revive strongly because its property market is in crisis, infrastructure construction is not rapid enough and export demand is weak, said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

“I would not bet on any further recovery (in metals prices) from here,” he said.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.4% at $8,060 a tonne at 1024 GMT but down 0.3% this week.

Prices of the metal used in power and construction have risen from a low of $6,955 a tonne in July but are down 17% this year.

Many analysts predict rapid copper supply growth next year and a market surplus.

LME aluminium was down 0.5% at $2,390 a tonne, zinc was up 0.8% at $3,499.50, nickel was flat at $21,785, lead fell 0.5% to $2,062.50 and tin was down 0.2% at $24,550.

They were all down between 2% and 6% this week.

