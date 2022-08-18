Russia says nuclear weapons use possible only in 'emergency circumstances'

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow would only use its nuclear arsenal in "emergency circumstances" and that it has no interest in a direct confrontation with NATO and the United States.

Speaking at a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said nuclear weapons would be used solely as a "response" measure.

Russia's defence minister said on Tuesday that Moscow has "no need" to use nuclear weapons during its military campaign in Ukraine, describing media speculation that Moscow might deploy nuclear or chemical weapons in the conflict as "absolute lies".

