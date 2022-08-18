AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
ANL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
AVN 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.02%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.48%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 67.63 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
FCCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.48%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
GGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.9%)
MLCF 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
OGDC 85.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.2%)
PAEL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.98%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.76%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TPLP 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TREET 27.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
TRG 98.87 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.15%)
UNITY 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WAVES 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.68%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (12.21%)
BR100 4,379 Decreased By -9.6 (-0.22%)
BR30 16,136 Increased By 36.4 (0.23%)
KSE100 43,631 Decreased By -45.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 16,517 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.09%)
Aug 18, 2022
Palm oil to fall to 3,857 ringgit

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 11:04am

SINGAPORE: Palm oil is poised to break a support at 4,085 ringgit and fall towards the next support at 3,857 ringgit per tonne.

The contract is consolidating within a rising channel.

Following its failure to rise above a channel, it is expected to fall towards the lower channel line support around 3,857 ringgit.

The bounce triggered by the support at 4,085 ringgit has been mostly reversed.

The reversal signals a continuation of the fall towards 3,857 ringgit.

A break above 4,269 ringgit may lead to a gain to 4,452 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the contract seems to be riding on a wave (5), the final wave of a five-wave cycle from 7,229 ringgit.

Malaysian palm oil futures up

This wave is expected to travel below the July 14 low of 3,489 ringgit.

A realistic target is 3,891 ringgit. A break above 4,331 ringgit could signal the continuation of the uptrend towards 4,543 ringgit.

