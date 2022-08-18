AGL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
ANL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.97%)
AVN 84.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.14%)
BOP 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
EFERT 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.33%)
FCCL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FFL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FLYNG 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.48%)
GGGL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.75%)
GGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
GTECH 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.44%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.66%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.14%)
LOTCHEM 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.93%)
MLCF 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
OGDC 85.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
PAEL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PRL 19.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.98%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.76%)
TELE 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TPL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TPLP 20.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.68%)
TREET 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.63%)
TRG 98.87 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.15%)
UNITY 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
WAVES 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,378 Decreased By -10.2 (-0.23%)
BR30 16,126 Increased By 27 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,626 Decreased By -50.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 16,514 Decreased By -17.9 (-0.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.17-1/4

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 11:02am

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may retest a resistance at $6.17-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could open the way towards $6.20-3/4 to $6.25-1/4 range.

The contract managed to hover above a rising trendline. Until it breaks a support at $6.09, the trend will be deemed intact and may extend towards $6.40.

A break below $6.09, however, would be a very bearish signal that the uptrend from $5.61-1/2 has reversed.

A target zone of $5.91-1/2 to $6.01 will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, a five-wave cycle from $7.78-3/4 has ended.

It is supposed to be further reversed.

CBOT corn may test resistance at $6.17-1/4

The bounce from $5.61-1/2 simply looks too short to complete.

A retracement analysis on the cycle reveals a support at $6.12-3/4, which still holds.

It is working together with the one at $6.09-3/4 to prevent a further fall.

As long as corn hovers above $6.09-3/4, the uptrend is likely to resume towards $6.53-1/2.

Corn CBOT

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may retest resistance at $6.17-1/4

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Govt takes step to spur forex inflows thru export boost

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Read more stories