AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm drops over 6% on August exports data, weaker crude

Reuters Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 05:04pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures had their worst day in a month on Monday after conflicting data on August exports so far, with weaker crude and soyoil also denting sentiment.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 294 ringgit, or 6.67%, to 4,113 ringgit ($922.82) a tonne.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Aug. 1 to 15 rose 2.8% from the same week last month, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

Cargo surveyor Amspec Agri Malaysia, however, said exports during the same period fell 1.9%.

Palm ends week higher amid demand optimism, strength in rival oils

Indonesia will set crude palm oil reference price at $900.52 per tonne for Aug. 16 to 31, up from $872.27 per tonne in the first half of the month, Musdhalifah Machmud, a senior official at economics ministry said.

A drop in crude, metals and gas is pushing agricultural commodities lower as well, said Mohsin Mohammad, director at Selangor-based cooking oil exporter Sarafiah Natural Resources.

US soybean production will be bigger than previously forecast as better-than-expected yields will more than make up for a cut to acreage, the US government said on Friday.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 3.1%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices fell by more than $3 a barrel on concerns over demand in China, the world’s largest crude importer, and ahead of Iran’s response to a nuclear deal proposal which could raise the country’s oil exports.

Weaker crude makes palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm drops over 6% on August exports data, weaker crude

Intra-day update: Bulls dominate, KSE-100 gains over 700 points

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to strenghten ongoing cooperation in energy, investment

PM Shehbaz forms committee to address problems faced by foreign investors

Death toll rises to 196 as intermittent rain continues in Balochistan

PML-N's Javed Latif says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in September

Terrorist killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Oil drops as China data weighs

Indian ride-hailing firm Ola plans to start producing electric cars in 2024

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Read more stories