AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Risk-on rally pushes copper towards a 3.5% weekly gain

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 04:31pm

LONDON: Copper prices fell on Friday but were set to end the week up 3.5% as bets that inflation may have peaked in the United States powered a broad shift towards riskier assets.

Other industrial metals were up between 2.5% and 7% this week after the inflation figures fuelled hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will need fewer interest rate rises, causing less economic damage.

Data also showed on Friday that euro zone industrial production grew three times more than expected in June.

Global stock markets headed for a fourth consecutive week of gains and the dollar weakened, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $8,144.50 a tonne by 1035 GMT.

Prices are up about 17% from a low in mid-July but a global economic slowdown still means the metal used in the power and construction industries has lost 25% from its March peak.

Aluminium pulls back on concern about Chinese construction demand

“We’ve had a strong rebound based on short-covering and momentum buying,” said independent analyst Robin Bhar.

“Recession fears are there, but they seem to have been already priced in. We don’t really have the cushion we’d usually have with inventories.”

A total of 231,000 tonnes of copper is stored in warehouses monitored by the LME, the Shanghai Futures Exchange and the COMEX exchange in New York, down from about 375,000 tonnes a year ago.

Copper import premiums in China, the top consumer, are at an eight-month high, suggesting rising demand for overseas metal.

However, Copper prices have yet to break above their downtrend from March and most speculators think they will fall further.

Bhar said he expected prices to be about $7,500 at year-end.

Other base metals fell but were up on the week.

LME aluminium was down 1% at $2,494.50 a tonne on Friday, zinc fell 1.6% to $3,629.50, lead lost 0.4% to $2,189.50 and tin was down 1.3% at $25,065.

Nickel bucked the trend, rising 0.5% to $23,780.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper export

Comments

1000 characters

Risk-on rally pushes copper towards a 3.5% weekly gain

Pakistan, Turkiye sign preferential trade agreement

Extended Fund Facility: Pakistan receives Letter of Intent from IMF

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Upcoming monetary policy: majority polled expect no change in key interest rate

Iran says EU proposal to revive nuclear deal could be 'acceptable'

UK economy closes in on recession

COAS Gen Bajwa attends passing out parade at Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst

Europe eyes Musk’s SpaceX to replace Russian rockets

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories