AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
ANL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.15%)
AVN 78.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
EFERT 79.17 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.66%)
EPCL 67.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
FCCL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.83%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.82%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.97%)
GGL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
GTECH 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
KEL 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.27%)
LOTCHEM 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.98%)
MLCF 28.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 85.75 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.42%)
PAEL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.91%)
PRL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.77%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
TELE 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
TPL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
TPLP 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.01%)
TREET 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.99%)
TRG 94.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
UNITY 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.64%)
WAVES 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.88%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,243 Increased By 35 (0.83%)
BR30 15,576 Increased By 130.9 (0.85%)
KSE100 42,546 Increased By 303 (0.72%)
KSE30 16,089 Increased By 117.8 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may rise to 4,452 ringgit

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 11:05am

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may rise to 4,452 ringgit, as it has more or less broken a resistance at 4,269 ringgit per tonne.

A five-wave cycle from 3,489 ringgit is unfolding within a rising channel, which suggests a target of 4,452.

The contract may either drop towards the lower channel line support around 3,857 ringgit or resume its downtrend, once it fulfils its target of 4,452 ringgit.

A break above 4,452 ringgit will not only lead to a gain to 4,680 ringgit, but also signal a reversal of the downtrend from 7,229 ringgit.

Palm rises on firmer rivals

Support is at 4,085 ringgit, a break below which may be followed by a drop towards 3,857 ringgit. On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a target zone of 4,331-4,543 ringgit.

Malaysian palm oil

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil may rise to 4,452 ringgit

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate, hovers around 214-215

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Islamabad Court approves judicial remand for Gill, rejects extension in physical remand

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Import of petroleum products: PSO receives Rs62bn for confirmation of LCs

Revised tax regime for traders: Promulgation of Ordinance put off till next month

Pakistan, Turkiye to sign PTA today

Read more stories