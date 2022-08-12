AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
Aug 12, 2022
China defends decision to delay bid to sanction Azhar

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

UNITED NATIONS: China on Thursday defended its decision to delay a proposal by the United States and India at the UN Security Council to sanction a senior commander in a militant group.

India and the United States want Abdul Rauf Azhar, commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group, to be subjected to a global travel ban and asset freeze. The move has to be agreed by all 15 members of a Security Council sanctions committee. “We placed a hold because we need more time to study the case. Placing holds is provided for by the Committee guidelines, and there have been quite a number of similar holds by Committee members on listing requests,” a spokesperson for China’s mission to the United Nations told Reuters.

When asked for further comment at a regular briefing in Beijing on Thursday, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry defended China’s track record at the sanctions committee, also known as the 1267 Committee, and asked the media not to “speculate”.

“China has always participated in the work of the 1267 Committee in a constructive and responsible manner in strict accordance with the rules and procedures of the Committee, and we hope that other members will do the same,” foreign ministry Wang Wenbin said.

The US Treasury designated Azhar in 2010, accusing him of urging Pakistanis to engage in militant activities and organize suicide attacks in India.

